United Way of Larimer County awards $450K in grants

FORT COLLINS — The United Way of Larimer County announced this month that the group has awarded $450,000 in grant funding to support the following priorities:

Early childcare and education

Literacy support

High school completion

Financial stability

Housing/homelessness

Food stability

The organizations that received funding were:

Teaching Tree

Thompson Valley Preschool

Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success

The Family Center/La Familia

Respite Care

Boys and Girls Club of Larimer County

Literacy intervention

The Children’s Speech and Learning Center

Colorado Reading Corps

The Matthews House

Campus Connections Program

Partners Mentoring Youth

VITA Loveland

The Matthews House

Project Self-Sufficiency

GreenPath

Homeward Alliance

The Murphy Center

Family Housing Network

Catholic Charities, Larimer County

Neighbor to Neighbor

House of Neighborly Service

Volunteers of America – Colorado Branch

Food Bank for Larimer County

To learn more about United Way of Larimer County’s grant funding process, visit uwaylc.org/GrantProcess.

