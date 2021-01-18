United Way of Larimer County awards $450K in grants

FORT COLLINS — The United Way of Larimer County announced this month that the group has awarded $450,000 in grant funding to support the following priorities:
- Early childcare and education
- Literacy support
- High school completion
- Financial stability
- Housing/homelessness
- Food stability
The organizations that received funding were:Edit My Profile
- Teaching Tree
- Thompson Valley Preschool
- Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success
- The Family Center/La Familia
- Respite Care
- Boys and Girls Club of Larimer County
- Literacy intervention
- The Children’s Speech and Learning Center
- Colorado Reading Corps
- The Matthews House
- Campus Connections Program
- Partners Mentoring Youth
- VITA Loveland
- The Matthews House
- Project Self-Sufficiency
- GreenPath
- Homeward Alliance
- The Murphy Center
- Family Housing Network
- Catholic Charities, Larimer County
- Neighbor to Neighbor
- House of Neighborly Service
- Volunteers of America – Colorado Branch
- Food Bank for Larimer County
To learn more about United Way of Larimer County’s grant funding process, visit uwaylc.org/GrantProcess.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC