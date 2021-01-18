Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



United Way of Larimer County awards $450K in grants

By BizWest Staff — 

FORT COLLINS — The United Way of Larimer County announced this month that the group has awarded $450,000 in grant funding to support the following priorities: 

  • Early childcare and education
  • Literacy support
  • High school completion
  • Financial stability
  • Housing/homelessness
  • Food stability 

• Teaching Tree

  • Teaching Tree
  • Thompson Valley Preschool
  • Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success
  • The Family Center/La Familia
  • Respite Care
  • Boys and Girls Club of Larimer County
  • Literacy intervention
  • The Children’s Speech and Learning Center
  • Colorado Reading Corps
  • The Matthews House
  • Campus Connections Program
  • Partners Mentoring Youth  
  • VITA Loveland
  • Project Self-Sufficiency
  • GreenPath 
  • Homeward Alliance
  • The Murphy Center
  • Family Housing Network
  • Catholic Charities, Larimer County
  • Neighbor to Neighbor
  • House of Neighborly Service
  • Volunteers of America – Colorado Branch
  • Food Bank for Larimer County  

To learn more about United Way of Larimer County’s grant funding process, visit uwaylc.org/GrantProcess. 

 

