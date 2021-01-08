Otis & Bedingfield promotes Moore to partner

GREELEY and LOVELAND — Otis & Bedingfield LLC with offices in Greeley and Loveland has promoted Corey W. Moore to an equity member of the firm.

Moore has been with the firm for five years. Much of his work has been as part of the firm’s transaction team with a focus on business and estate planning.

He obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and his law degree from Pepperdine University School of Law, where he focused on business, real estate and estate planning.

Moore is a member of the Weld and Larimer County Bar Associations as well as the Colorado Bar Association, including the Trust and Estate and Business Sections.

