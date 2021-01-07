New weekly unemployment claims in state rise to 41,439, heavy fraud suspected

DENVER — An additional 41,439 people filed for traditional unemployment benefits in the week ending Jan. 2, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday.
While a sharp increase from the 25,360 that filed the week prior, the department said the figure is likely warped due to seasonality and a spike in fraudulent claims due to the expiration of the CARES Act.
No claims were made for state-level Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in that week, as President Donald Trump signed the latest round of federal stimulus a day after the deadline to enact that bill and keep the program running without interruption. The state agency said it is waiting for federal guidance on how to reinstate the program.
The total number of continuing regular claims made in the state was at 277,616 for the week of Dec. 26, including regular state benefits and ongoing expanded federal benefits.
Nationwide, the U.S. Labor Department said 787,000 Americans filed for first-time benefits in the period, a decrease of 3,000 from the week prior.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
DENVER — An additional 41,439 people filed for traditional unemployment benefits in the week ending Jan. 2, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday.
While a sharp increase from the 25,360 that filed the week prior, the department said the figure is likely warped due to seasonality and a spike in fraudulent claims due to the expiration of the CARES Act.
No claims were made for state-level Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in that week, as President Donald Trump signed the latest round of federal stimulus a day after the deadline to enact that bill and keep the program running without interruption. The state agency said it is waiting for federal guidance on how to reinstate the program.
The total number of continuing regular claims made in the state was at 277,616 for the week of Dec. 26, including regular state benefits and ongoing expanded federal benefits.
Nationwide, the U.S. Labor Department said 787,000 Americans filed for first-time benefits in the period, a decrease of 3,000 from the week prior.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.