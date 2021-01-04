Windsor Area Chamber issues 2020 year-end biz awards

WINDSOR — The Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce announced last week the winners of its 2020 awards, which honor the town’s top nonprofit group, small and large businesses and an individual award for citizen of the year.

The 2020 winners, according to a chamber news release, were:

Citizen: Windsor Police Chief Rick Klimek

“As a result of his long-standing service and dedication to others, Rick has made a positive impact to the community as a whole. Through his sound understanding of the Windsor community, Rick Klimek is recognized for his professionalism, volunteer work and intuition on what the best needs are for Windsor’s present and future.”

Small business: FusionFit

“FusionFIT and run.Windsor unite our community, small businesses and residents through fitness and running by providing superior group fitness, run coaching, race series and directing local endurance and charity events that celebrate Windsor and beyond. The team at FusionFIT and run.Windsor use their local connections to provide opportunities for other community members to attend events and support other businesses where you can learn about nutrition and other activities to make your body stronger and healthier.”

Large business: RainDance Communities

“The RainDance Communities is an arm of the Water Valley Co. and has generously donated funds, event space, time, equipment and labor to numerous charities in Northern Colorado, specifically in Windsor. RainDance Communities has provided charitable funds to the Windsor-Severance School District, the Cattle Baron’s Ball (cancer research), 28 Hours of Hope (child abuse prevention), countless food banks, military groups, higher-education and other non-profit organizations.”

Nonprofit organization: Forbes-McKay American Legion – Post 109

“Throughout the past eight decades the facility has been host to a variety of types of social and community gatherings. The Forbes-McKay American Legion has been a proud participant at a variety of local events utilizing its honor guard detail. It also retires flags for the community and supports all manner of groups with free hall rental for fundraisers — also including live music. It strives to be the best community partner in Windsor by offering its 3,500 square foot hall for any type of event and discounts for those in need.”

