Landlord’s suit claims Ted’s Montana Grill owes $80K in back rent for shuttered Boulder restaurant

BOULDER — Ted’s Montana Grill, which shuttered it’s Boulder Pearl Street steakhouse a year ago, owes nearly $81,000 in back rent and fees, the restaurant’s former landlord claims.
Through its affiliate 1701 Pearl Street LLC, commercial landlord Unico Properties LLC, which counts among its Boulder holdings the roughly 4,600-square-foot restaurant space at 1701 Pearl St., sued Ted’s ownership group TMG of Colorado LLC this week in Boulder County District Court.
Sponsored Content
UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry fills need for food support
As the economic effects of COVID-19 continue, many people struggle to afford groceries. The UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry provides fresh, healthy food to those suffering from food insecurity and needs your support.
Atlanta-based Ted’s was founded by media mogul Ted Turner and restaurateur George W. McKerrow.
The Boulder restaurant opened in 2010 and closed in early 2019, but there are a handful of Ted’s restaurants still operating in the Denver suburbs and in Colorado Springs.
According to Unico’s complaint, Ted’s lease expired in August 2020. Prior to that expiration, Ted’s breached the lease terms “by, among other things, failing to pay rent, operating costs, late charges, repair and restoration costs, and other fees and expenses.”
In total, Unico claims Ted’s owes $80,746.69.
Neither party to the suit responded to requests for comment Friday.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — Ted’s Montana Grill, which shuttered it’s Boulder Pearl Street steakhouse a year ago, owes nearly $81,000 in back rent and fees, the restaurant’s former landlord claims.
Through its affiliate 1701 Pearl Street LLC, commercial landlord Unico Properties LLC, which counts among its Boulder holdings the roughly 4,600-square-foot restaurant space at 1701 Pearl St., sued Ted’s ownership group TMG of Colorado LLC this week in Boulder County District Court.
Sponsored Content
Three tips to boost your giving
As 2020 comes to a close, philanthropy can make an impact on stabilizing communities, and donors play a leading role. With the end of the calendar year also comes the deadline for charitable giving, for those thinking of gaining a 2020 tax deduction. Here are three tips for making the most of your year-end giving.
Atlanta-based Ted’s was founded by media mogul Ted Turner and restaurateur George W. McKerrow.
The Boulder restaurant opened in 2010 and closed in early 2019, but there are a handful of Ted’s restaurants still operating in the Denver suburbs and in Colorado Springs.
According to Unico’s complaint, Ted’s lease expired in August 2020. Prior to that expiration, Ted’s breached the lease terms “by, among other things, failing to pay rent, operating costs, late charges, repair and restoration costs, and other fees and expenses.”
In total, Unico claims Ted’s owes $80,746.69.
Neither party to the suit responded to requests for comment Friday.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.