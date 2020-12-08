Boulder-based oncology company Enliven Therapeutics raises $55M Series A

BOULDER — Enliven Therapeutics Inc., a Boulder-based cancer-drug developer, is exiting from stealth operations by announcing that it raised $55 million in its first funding round.
The Series A round includes an unspecified investment from the venture-capital arm of Swiss health-care company Roche Holding AG, the company said in a statement. Life science-focused venture-capital firms Orbimed Advisors LLC and 5AM Venture Management LLC also contributed to the round.
However, the company has not specified what exact types of cancers it’s seeking to address outside of targeting cancers with “suboptimal drugs,” or published its pipeline of drug candidates.
A representative declined to specify more details when reached by BizWest, and Enliven has yet to report its fundraising to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as of Tuesday morning.
CEO Sam Kintz and Chief Operating Officer Anish Patel both previously worked at Stemcentrx, a San Francisco-based lung-cancer-drug developer that was acquired by AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) in 2016 for $5.8 billion in cash and stock.
Stemcentrx’s lung-cancer drug failed to pass Phase III trials last August, and AbbVie later took a $4 billion impairment charge on the acquisition.
