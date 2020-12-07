California firm acquires 11-property industrial park in Broomfield for $48M

BROOMFIELD — Industrial real estate firm Westcore Properties Inc. acquired an 11-building business park in south-central Broomfield in late November.
The San Diego-based Westcore acquired the 35-acre portfolio from Commander Leasing LLC in a deal that was recorded Nov. 20, according to Broomfield County property records.
Sponsored Content
Corporate citizenship is more than a smart business move: It reminds us why we do the work we do
UnitedHealthcare is digging deeper to empower the community by providing grants to local organizations, helping families who need medical support, promoting physical activity and investing in affordable housing, food security and other social factors that impact people’s health.
The sale area, known as the Atlas Industrial Park in county records, is just northwest of the junction of the Denver/Boulder Turnpike and U.S. Highway 287 and includes properties near the intersection of West Midway Boulevard and Burbank Street.
Westcore’s acquisitions are highlighted in purple. Editor’s note: BizWest’s provider for this map has not yet updated ownership, so it will list the properties as still being owned by Commander Leasing LLC.
Altogether, the properties amount to 509,164 square feet of industrial space for a sale price of $94.27 per square foot. Broomfield officials last valued the portfolio at a total of $26.36 million, according to county records.
In an interview with BizWest, Westcore director of acquisition Mike Metzger said the property remains 100% leased and will be viewed as a long-term investment hold, including plans to paint the exteriors of all the buildings and complete deferred maintenance such as parking-lot repairs.
The portfolio was originally developed more than 40 years ago by Commander Leasing, a joint investment group that held it ever since. Westcore was alerted to the portfolio’s status by local brokers after several of the Commander group passed away and their heirs decided to sell, Metzger said.
“We recognize it’s one of Denver’s most infill and high-demand industrial markets and are certainly encouraged by the strong market dynamics, including significant supply constraints and multiple demand drivers that’s going to allow us to add significant value to the portfolio over time and execute our business plan,” Metzger said.
Broomfield’s industrial real estate market has been red-hot for months as companies riding the pandemic-driven increase in e-commerce look for space with easy access to Denver and Boulder, but without the additional costs of operating within those cities.
During last month’s BizWest Boulder Valley Real Estate Convention, Freeman Myre principal Andrew Freeman said his firm is currently tracking more than 20 companies seeking large pieces of industrial real estate along the U.S. 36 corridor.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
BROOMFIELD — Industrial real estate firm Westcore Properties Inc. acquired an 11-building business park in south-central Broomfield in late November.
The San Diego-based Westcore acquired the 35-acre portfolio from Commander Leasing LLC in a deal that was recorded Nov. 20, according to Broomfield County property records.
Sponsored Content
Why New Businesses Need Workers’ Comp’
It appears that even the coronavirus pandemic isn't slowing down entrepreneurs when it comes to starting a new business in Colorado. Although the news has been bleak at times, Colorado’s business confidence improved in the third quarter of 2020, up from record lows in the spring.
The sale area, known as the Atlas Industrial Park in county records, is just northwest of the junction of the Denver/Boulder Turnpike and U.S. Highway 287 and includes properties near the intersection of West Midway Boulevard and Burbank Street.
Westcore’s acquisitions are highlighted in purple. Editor’s note: BizWest’s provider for this map has not yet updated ownership, so it will list the properties as still being owned by Commander Leasing LLC.
Altogether, the properties amount to 509,164 square feet of industrial space for a sale price of $94.27 per square foot. Broomfield officials last valued the portfolio at a total of $26.36 million, according to county records.
In an interview with BizWest, Westcore director of acquisition Mike Metzger said the property remains 100% leased and will be viewed as a long-term investment hold, including plans to paint the exteriors of all the buildings and complete deferred maintenance such as parking-lot repairs.
The portfolio was originally developed more than 40 years ago by Commander Leasing, a joint investment group that held it ever since. Westcore was alerted to the portfolio’s status by local brokers after several of the Commander group passed away and their heirs decided to sell, Metzger said.
“We recognize it’s one of Denver’s…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.