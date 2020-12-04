NASA selects Space Science Institute to help develop next generation of space explorers

BOULDER — The Space Science Institute, a Boulder-based nonprofit organization that advances the understanding of the universe, has been tapped by NASA to join its Museum & Informal Education Alliance.

The alliance brings together museums, planetariums and libraries “to promote learning in STEM with the goal of inspiring the next generation of explorers,” according to a NASA news release.

As part of the group, the Space Science Institute will work on a project called “From Our Town to the Moon, Mars, and Beyond.” According to the release, “using a combination of a traveling exhibit, activity programming kits, and professional development, libraries across the country will increase their capacity to use NASA resources and engage their patrons in NASA’s mission to return permanently to the moon while moving forward to Mars.”

