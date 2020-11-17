Boulder Valley Re/Con: Tenants, landlords, lenders lean on one another to weather COVID storm

BOULDER — The trio of tenants, landlords and lending institutions are locked in an intricate dance with one another as they give and take in an effort to withstand COVID-19.
Tenants are reliant on landlords to provide a space in which to do business; landlords rely on tenants for income and lenders for capital to purchase property; lenders need landlords to pay their mortgages in order to turn a profit.
Sponsored Content
Everyone is affected by cancer
But living with cancer is a life change. It could mean an inability to work and function. Even with health insurance, some patients struggle to make ends meet. That’s where our cancer patient and family assistance fund comes in.
But what happens when one of the legs of this triangular table — in this case, the tenants who offer the goods and services that keep the economy and society functioning — is kicked out? We’re finding out now.
Local leaders from the real estate, legal and banking industries gathered virtually Tuesday during the “Workouts and Workarounds” panel of BizWest’s Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference to discuss ways the parties can work together to weather this storm.
The key, said Giovanni Ruscitti of Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP, is communication.
“What we’ve been advising everyone is: Make sure you’re talking to each other,” he said. “We’re all going through this at the same time.”
If presented with a compelling case, landlords are often willing to work with tenants to find a way to keep commercial spaces occupied, W.W. Reynolds Cos. president Jeff Wingert said.
“We’ve definitely given rent relief and in some cases talked about lease adjustments.”
The most common forms of concessions from landlords are rent deferrals and adjustments to lease terms to make them more flexible for tenants.
In some cases, landlords and tenants — especially those in restaurant and hospitality businesses — renegotiated multiple times as COVID-19 restrictions have tightened, loosened and tightened again, according to local developer and landlord Stephen Tebo.
Office tenants are pushing for shorter term lease renewals while the state of office work versus working from home remains in flux.
These shorter terms will allow companies to get into next spring and summer and “get a feel for what’s happening in their particular industry” before deciding to either renew a long-term lease or give up their office space, Tebo said.
Shorter-term leases are trickier for other types of users, particularly those who need to make changes or add finishes to a property, Dean Callan & Co. CEO Becky Gamble said. It doesn’t make much sense for a landlord to invest in tenant finishes if that tenant is going to move out in a year.
On the lending side, banks may be willing to work with landlords in a similar way those landlords might work with tenants.
Many banks deferred payments from landlords for three months early in the pandemic, First National Bank of Omaha community banking director Gretchen Wahl said, and “in most cases people have started paying again or we’ve gone to interest-only payments.”
Like Ruscitti, Wahl stressed the importance of communication and noted that it’s typically not in anyone’s interest to put landlords and their tenants out of business.
“It doesn’t do any of us any good to put the pressure on if you can’t get blood from a turnip,” she said. “What we all just need is time to get to next spring when hopefully the vaccine is out.”
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — The trio of tenants, landlords and lending institutions are locked in an intricate dance with one another as they give and take in an effort to withstand COVID-19.
Tenants are reliant on landlords to provide a space in which to do business; landlords rely on tenants for income and lenders for capital to purchase property; lenders need landlords to pay their mortgages in order to turn a profit.
Sponsored Content
Patients Win When Health Insurers and Providers Work Together
See how UnitedHealthcare has focused on developing a collaborative network of care providers to deliver on what Colorado companies are seeking: health care that’s higher quality, more affordable and more accessible for their employees.
But what happens when one of the legs of this triangular table — in this case, the tenants who offer the goods and services that keep the economy and society functioning — is kicked out? We’re finding out now.
Local leaders from the real estate, legal and banking industries gathered virtually Tuesday during the “Workouts and Workarounds” panel of BizWest’s Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference to discuss ways the parties can work together to weather this storm.
The key, said Giovanni Ruscitti of Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP, is communication.
“What we’ve been advising everyone is: Make sure you’re talking to each other,” he said. “We’re all going through this at the same time.”
If presented with a compelling case, landlords are often willing to work with tenants to find a way to keep commercial spaces occupied, W.W. Reynolds Cos. president Jeff Wingert said.
“We’ve definitely given rent relief and in some cases talked about lease adjustments.”
The most common forms of concessions from landlords are rent deferrals and adjustments to lease terms to make them more flexible for tenants.
In some cases, landlords and tenants — especially those…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.