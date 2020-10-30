Baseline Old Town Village in Lafayette to be finished in December; still seeking buyer

LAFAYETTE — Baseline Old Town Village, a residential development along Baseline Road in Lafayette, is on track to be completed in December, said Doug Haffnieter, president of Flagstaff Properties, which is marketing the property.
The development, which is still on the market, will take up the addresses 400-406 W. Baseline Road. It will consist of 12 residential units between 1,797 and 1,929 square feet and one 5,674-square-foot, two-story commercial building.
Haffnieter said that Flagstaff Properties is seeking a single buyer, but will sell to individuals if it can’t find one. The commercial building could fit either one or two tenants, Haffnieter said, and will be finished out according to tenant needs.
The residential units all feature two bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms, and a basement. Each will also have an attached two-car garage. The units will be either two or three stories.
“This is basically a turnkey project ready to move into,” Haffnieter said.
Baseline Old Town Village was approved by the Lafayette Planning Commission and city council in spring 2019. It broke ground in summer 2020.
