EPA recognizes Northern Water with conservation award

BERTHOUD – The Environmental Protection Agency has recognized the Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District with a conservation award.
Northern Water received the 2020 WaterSense Promotional Partner of the Year Award for its promotion of WaterSense and water efficiency in 2019. WaterSense, a voluntary partnership program sponsored by the EPA, is both a label for water-efficient products and a resource for helping consumers learn ways to save water.
“Since the program started in 2006, our WaterSense partners have made it possible for consumers and businesses to save more than 4.4 trillion gallons of water and $87 billion on utility bills,” Veronica Blette, WaterSense program manager, said in a written statement. “Our award winners in particular have gone above and beyond to make water, energy and money savings easy for Americans.”
Northern Water is one of 28 utilities, manufacturers, builders and other organizations recognized by the federal agency. In the past year, Northern Water has promoted water efficiency through efforts such as the Water Efficiency Landscape Grant Program, the Conservation Gardens at Northern Water, water-efficiency consultations and irrigation audits.
“WaterSense provides a high-value, national platform for developing and sharing water-efficient products and practices that enable users to save water indoors and in landscapes,” said Frank Kinder, efficiency program manager for Northern Water. “We appreciate this partnership and the opportunities it provides for conservation and performance.”
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
