Funding Friday: Plant-based meat raises $28M

By Christopher Wood, Dan Mika — 

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

 

This week’s notable rounds:

  • Boulder’s Emergy Inc. raised just under $28.2 million in a Series A funding round on Wednesday. The company, led by two CU-Boulder doctoral grads, is trying to take the concept of plant-based meats like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods and apply it to traditional whole cuts like chicken breasts or steak.

The company sells its products under the name Meati Foods.

Other rounds this week (Source: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission:)

  • Halfdays Apparel Corp., Boulder, $40,000 raised out of an $850,000 target in equity and options
  • Vyllage Co., Nederland, $1.55 million raised out of $1.7 million target in debt and options

Ouray Digital Inc., Boulder, $1.065 million raised out of a $1.5 million target

