Funding Friday: Plant-based meat raises $28M

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
Sponsored Content
The art of formatting a message to show the reader that you care
Often overlooked, the way we format our written communication significantly impacts the reader’s experience and comprehension of the message.
Think about how you read. In our minds, we imagine reading left to right from the top line to the bottom line. But in reality, our eyes move around as we read, glancing beyond the text in front of us to the room in which we are sitting, to the corner of the screen or over to our phone blinking with a new notification. When our eyes return to the page, they tend to return to where the margin is broken by text or another location that catches our attention.
This week’s notable rounds:
- Boulder’s Emergy Inc. raised just under $28.2 million in a Series A funding round on Wednesday. The company, led by two CU-Boulder doctoral grads, is trying to take the concept of plant-based meats like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods and apply it to traditional whole cuts like chicken breasts or steak.
The company sells its products under the name Meati Foods.
Other rounds this week (Source: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission:)
- Halfdays Apparel Corp., Boulder, $40,000 raised out of an $850,000 target in equity and options
- Vyllage Co., Nederland, $1.55 million raised out of $1.7 million target in debt and options
Ouray Digital Inc., Boulder, $1.065 million raised out of a $1.5 million target
Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
Sponsored Content
Lock in the Solar Tax Credit now, before it steps down in 2021
Turn your utility expense into an asset with solar energy and boost your commercial property value by over $1,000,000. The 2020 Federal Investment Tax Credit allows commercial entities to directly reduce their taxes due by an amount equal to 26% of the solar project price in 2020.
This week’s notable rounds:
- Boulder’s Emergy Inc. raised just under $28.2 million in a Series A funding round on Wednesday. The company, led by two CU-Boulder doctoral grads, is trying to take the concept of plant-based meats like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods and apply it to traditional whole cuts like chicken breasts or steak.
The company sells its products under the name Meati Foods.
Other rounds this week (Source: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission:)
- Halfdays Apparel Corp., Boulder, $40,000 raised out of an $850,000 target in equity and options
- Vyllage Co., Nederland, $1.55 million raised out of $1.7 million target in debt and options
Ouray Digital Inc., Boulder, $1.065 million raised out of a $1.5 million target
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!