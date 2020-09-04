BizWest Podcast, September 4, 2020: Recapping the BizWest 500 & How COVID may hold down healthcare premiums

In this week’s episode, Dan Mika and BizWest editor Chris Wood run down the newly-released BizWest 500 list of fastest growing firms in the region, and Dan talks with Jerry Kominski from the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health on how COVID may actually keep health insurance premiums down next year.

