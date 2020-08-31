Home » Industry News » Energy, Utilities & Mining



United Power begins search for new CEO

By BizWest Staff — 

BRIGHTON — United Power Inc. has launched a search to find a permanent replacement for retired CEO John Parker.

In a statement, Brighton-based utility said Chief Operating Officer Bryant Robbins has been acting as interim CEO since Parker’s retirement in February for medical reasons. United plans to accept applications through early October.

Parker was named CEO in June 2017 and previously served as United’s chief financial officer since 2006.

United and Durango-based La Plata Electric Association Inc. have been in a monthslong battle at the federal, state and local level against Westminster-based power wholesaler Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc. over whether the two firms can break their purchase contracts early.

Those two utilities combined made up just more than 20% of Tri-State’s revenue in 2019.

In mid-July, a state administrative judge recommended that the Colorado Public Utilities Commission allow United and LPEA to leave and enforce an exit fee structure proposed by United.


 