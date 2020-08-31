United Power begins search for new CEO

BRIGHTON — United Power Inc. has launched a search to find a permanent replacement for retired CEO John Parker.

In a statement, Brighton-based utility said Chief Operating Officer Bryant Robbins has been acting as interim CEO since Parker’s retirement in February for medical reasons. United plans to accept applications through early October.

Sponsored Content The art of formatting a message to show the reader that you care

Often overlooked, the way we format our written communication significantly impacts the reader’s experience and comprehension of the message.

Think about how you read. In our minds, we imagine reading left to right from the top line to the bottom line. But in reality, our eyes move around as we read, glancing beyond the text in front of us to the room in which we are sitting, to the corner of the screen or over to our phone blinking with a new notification. When our eyes return to the page, they tend to return to where the margin is broken by text or another location that catches our attention. Read More

Parker was named CEO in June 2017 and previously served as United’s chief financial officer since 2006.

United and Durango-based La Plata Electric Association Inc. have been in a monthslong battle at the federal, state and local level against Westminster-based power wholesaler Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc. over whether the two firms can break their purchase contracts early.

Those two utilities combined made up just more than 20% of Tri-State’s revenue in 2019.

In mid-July, a state administrative judge recommended that the Colorado Public Utilities Commission allow United and LPEA to leave and enforce an exit fee structure proposed by United.