2020 Women of Distinction – Nominees

BizWest congratulates each of the 2020 Women of Distinction Honorees. Be sure to nominate for next year’s Women of Distinction, and visit to read previous honoree profiles.
Click here to view the 2020 Women of Distinction supplement, which includes the Northern Colorado Women-Owned Business List (Top 25 ranked by revenue).
Kristi Alford-Haarberg; E2 Optics LLC
K. Michelle AmRhein; Coan, Payton & Payne, LLC
Stephanie Anderson; Selene River Press
Valerie Arnold; HUB Real Estate
Lisa Augustine; Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies
Dr. Debby Baker; Community Grief Center
Andrea Bazoin; Founder, everHuman, LLC
Mike Bergerson; Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies
Claire Bouchard; United Way of Larimer County
Jane Brewer; Precision Chiropractic
Sandi Brown; Colorado Early Colleges
Sara Burnett; Sample Supports
Susan Butter; Child Advocacy Center, and Bullhide 4×4
Tricia Canonico; #feedthenocofrontline
Jamie Cawthron; Aspen Grove Vet
Andneliese Clark; Bounce Animal Rescue
Lisa Clay; Advanced Tank & Construction Co.
Amy Cook; Coe Construction
Selina Cook; ECI Site Construction
Betsy Craig; MenuTrinfo
Tracie Crities; CorKat Data Solutions
Vivianna Davis; Brillity Digital
Emily Dawson Petersen; InnovAge
Jessie Donaldson; Brand Spanking Used Thrift Store
Brenda Dones; Weld County & Poudre Learning Center Foundation
Nicole Eckman; Enlightenment Nutrition
Dawn Eger; Eger CPA
Brandee Eide; Child Safe
Kelly Evans; Neighbor to Neighbor
Jane Everhart; Brinkman, Brinkman Construction
Celeste Ewert; Envision
Kristen Fahrner, MD; Front Range ENT, PC
Kellie Falbo; Sustainable Living Association
Tara Fotsch; Town of Windsor
Sarah Fox; Nutrien Ag Solutions
Julianne Fritz; Banner Health
Stephanie Gausch; Weld Food Bank
Allis Gilbert; McKee Wellness Foundation
Ginger Graham; Ginger and Baker
Andrea Grant; LoCo Think Tank / Larimer SBDC
Glenda Haines; Eves and Haines Wealth Management
Dr. Sue Haney; Womens Clinic of Northern Colorado
Paulette Hansen; The Neenan Company
Barb Hardes; Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies
Mims Harris; United Way of Larimer County
Kaycee Headrick; Boys & Girls Club of Larimer County
Beth Heckel; Think Humanity, Inc
Kristi Hess; Bohemian Companies
Andrea Heyman; Front Range Community College
Allison Hines; United Way of Larimer County
Carolin Hornback; McCauley Constructors
Ann Hutchison; Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce
Ellla Gifford Hawking; Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development
Elizabeth Irvin; Birth Center of Boulder
Susan Ison; City of Loveland, Cultural Services
Diane Jackson; UCHealth
Mara Johnson; Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity
Christine Johnston; UCHealth
Meggan Jorgensen; Rocky Mountain Physical Therapy
Vallene Kailburn; Old Town Media, Inc.
Margo Karsten; Banner Health
Melissa Kellog Lueck; Avanti Creative Group Inc.
SeonAh Kendall; City of Fort Collins
Rebekka Kinney; Town of Wellington
Cathy Kipp; Amendment 73
Anne Lance; Teaching Tree Ea rly Childhood Learning Center
Donna Lankford; UCHealth Medical Group
Farra Lanzer; Madwire
Nikki Larchar; simplyHR & Define the Line
Deni LaRue; KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins
Barbara Lawlor; The Mountain-Ear
Lora Lawrence; Employment Services of Weld County
Ashlee Lease; Blue Federal Credit Union/United Way
Holly LeMasurier; Homeward 2020
Marcia Lily; The Life of the Party
Kerrie Luginbill; Old Town Media, Inc.
Cindy Mackin; City of Loveland
Jane Martin; Bret’s Electric, LLC
Julie Mavis; Colorado Kids Belong
Jennifer McCabe Lentz MD; Direct Family Care of Northern Colorado
Joyce McConnell; Colorado State University
Holli McElwee; Gallegos Sanitation, Inc.
Kim Medina; Fort Collins Area Chamber
Virginia Meyers; Foundation Health
Amanda Miller; United Way of Larimer County – WomenGive
Myriah Milton; Key2 Accountant
Brook Miner; Miner Team
Melissa Moran; CBRE
Christy Moriarty; Epic Egg Restaurants
Teresa Mueller; Mueller Pye & Associates
Amber Munoz-Duran; Hampton Inn and Suites
Kelly Mortellite; Ability Home Health Care
Dr. Jaclyn Munson; Fort Collins Family Eye Care
Megan Northway; CASA
Judith Nowlin; Babyscripts
Lyndsey Oates; University of Northern Colorado
Amanda O’Hayre; Wells Fargo
Kim O’Neil; Encompass Technologies
Tracy Oldemeyer; United Way of Larimer County
Kelly Osthoff; Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado
Jen Parker; KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins
Jackie Peila-Schuster; Colorado State University
Kathryn Perkins; Banner Health
Dr. Natalie Phillips; Connect4Excellence
Lisa Poppaw; Crossroads Safehouse, Inc.
Michelle Provaznik; The Gardens on Spring Creek
Dr. Sarita Reddy; Greeley Center for Independence
Kelley Reiersgord; Arete Surgical Center
Julie Rich; The Good Samaritan Society Fort Collins Village
Adna Romero; ANB Bank – Loveland
Miki Roth; The Group Real Estate
Joyce Saffel; Columbine Health Systems
Jana Sanchez; LaunchNo.CO
Christina Schneider; Senior Helpers
Jenny Schultz; Great Western Bank
Sarah Scobey; Poudre River Public Library District
Heather Sheridan; Evergreen Industrial
Krista D. Shuman; Hall and Hall Auctions
Katie Shilts; UCHealth Medical Group
Erica Siemers; UCHealth Foundation of Northern Colorado
Sara Sisenwein; BillGO
Stephanie Slayton; Aspire 3D
Katie Slota; Native Hill Farms
Patti Smith; Living Her Legacy
Wendy Sparks; Banner Health
Jennifer Spencer; Small Business Development Center
Nicole Staudinger; FirstBank
Kristie Steinbock; Red Dragon Acupuncture
Susan Steward; Fort Collins Rescue Mission
Sabrina Stoker; CASA of Larimer County
Victoria Strong; Front Range Center for Assualt Prevention
Martha Sullins; Colorado State University
Marla Sutherland; Homeward Alliance
Kim Swaney; Happiness Through Horses
Amy Tallent; Tallent Company
Grace Taylor; UCHealth
Pam Taylor Jackson; Colorado State University
Tina Todd; SimplyHR
Anna Twinney; Reach out to horses
Morgan Vanek; United Way of Larimer County
Melissa Venable; The American Red Cross of Northern Colorado
Sue Wagner; Bank of Colorado
Mimi Wahlfeldt; The Good Samaritan Society Fort Collins Village
Susan Walker; City of Greeley/Walker Education Consulting
Barbara Wasung; Weld Food Bank
Nicole Watkins; Aliquam Financial Services, Inc.
Shirley Watson; C-3 Real Estate
Paula Watson-Lakamp; Poudre River Public Library District
Sue Welsh; Rubadue Wire
Cobey Wess; SVN/ Denver Commercial
Nancy Whiteman; Wana Brands & Wana Wellness
Tiffany Whitsitt; Fort Collins Junior League
Lin Wilder; Health District of Northern Larimer County
Katie Wilkinson; CollegeAmerica
Isabel Yang; Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.
Maggie York; Linden Marketing