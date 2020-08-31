2020 Women of Distinction – Nominees

BizWest congratulates each of the 2020 Women of Distinction Honorees. Be sure to nominate for next year’s Women of Distinction, and visit to read previous honoree profiles.

Click here to view the 2020 Women of Distinction supplement, which includes the Northern Colorado Women-Owned Business List (Top 25 ranked by revenue).

Kristi Alford-Haarberg; E2 Optics LLC

K. Michelle AmRhein; Coan, Payton & Payne, LLC

Stephanie Anderson; Selene River Press

Valerie Arnold; HUB Real Estate

Lisa Augustine; Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies

Dr. Debby Baker; Community Grief Center

Andrea Bazoin; Founder, everHuman, LLC

Mike Bergerson; Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies

Claire Bouchard; United Way of Larimer County

Jane Brewer; Precision Chiropractic

Sandi Brown; Colorado Early Colleges

Sara Burnett; Sample Supports

Susan Butter; Child Advocacy Center, and Bullhide 4×4

Tricia Canonico; #feedthenocofrontline

Jamie Cawthron; Aspen Grove Vet

Andneliese Clark; Bounce Animal Rescue

Lisa Clay; Advanced Tank & Construction Co.

Amy Cook; Coe Construction

Selina Cook; ECI Site Construction

Betsy Craig; MenuTrinfo

Tracie Crities; CorKat Data Solutions

Vivianna Davis; Brillity Digital

Emily Dawson Petersen; InnovAge

Jessie Donaldson; Brand Spanking Used Thrift Store

Brenda Dones; Weld County & Poudre Learning Center Foundation

Nicole Eckman; Enlightenment Nutrition

Dawn Eger; Eger CPA

Brandee Eide; Child Safe

Kelly Evans; Neighbor to Neighbor

Jane Everhart; Brinkman, Brinkman Construction

Celeste Ewert; Envision

Kristen Fahrner, MD; Front Range ENT, PC

Kellie Falbo; Sustainable Living Association

Tara Fotsch; Town of Windsor

Sarah Fox; Nutrien Ag Solutions

Julianne Fritz; Banner Health

Stephanie Gausch; Weld Food Bank

Allis Gilbert; McKee Wellness Foundation

Ginger Graham; Ginger and Baker

Andrea Grant; LoCo Think Tank / Larimer SBDC

Glenda Haines; Eves and Haines Wealth Management

Dr. Sue Haney; Womens Clinic of Northern Colorado

Paulette Hansen; The Neenan Company

Barb Hardes; Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies

Mims Harris; United Way of Larimer County

Kaycee Headrick; Boys & Girls Club of Larimer County

Beth Heckel; Think Humanity, Inc

Kristi Hess; Bohemian Companies

Andrea Heyman; Front Range Community College

Allison Hines; United Way of Larimer County

Carolin Hornback; McCauley Constructors

Ann Hutchison; Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce

Ellla Gifford Hawking; Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development

Elizabeth Irvin; Birth Center of Boulder

Susan Ison; City of Loveland, Cultural Services

Diane Jackson; UCHealth

Mara Johnson; Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity

Christine Johnston; UCHealth

Meggan Jorgensen; Rocky Mountain Physical Therapy

Vallene Kailburn; Old Town Media, Inc.

Margo Karsten; Banner Health

Melissa Kellog Lueck; Avanti Creative Group Inc.

SeonAh Kendall; City of Fort Collins

Rebekka Kinney; Town of Wellington

Cathy Kipp; Amendment 73

Anne Lance; Teaching Tree Ea rly Childhood Learning Center

Donna Lankford; UCHealth Medical Group

Farra Lanzer; Madwire

Nikki Larchar; simplyHR & Define the Line

Deni LaRue; KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins

Barbara Lawlor; The Mountain-Ear

Lora Lawrence; Employment Services of Weld County

Ashlee Lease; Blue Federal Credit Union/United Way

Holly LeMasurier; Homeward 2020

Marcia Lily; The Life of the Party

Kerrie Luginbill; Old Town Media, Inc.

Cindy Mackin; City of Loveland

Jane Martin; Bret’s Electric, LLC

Julie Mavis; Colorado Kids Belong

Jennifer McCabe Lentz MD; Direct Family Care of Northern Colorado

Joyce McConnell; Colorado State University

Holli McElwee; Gallegos Sanitation, Inc.

Kim Medina; Fort Collins Area Chamber

Virginia Meyers; Foundation Health

Amanda Miller; United Way of Larimer County – WomenGive

Myriah Milton; Key2 Accountant

Brook Miner; Miner Team

Melissa Moran; CBRE

Christy Moriarty; Epic Egg Restaurants

Teresa Mueller; Mueller Pye & Associates

Amber Munoz-Duran; Hampton Inn and Suites

Kelly Mortellite; Ability Home Health Care

Dr. Jaclyn Munson; Fort Collins Family Eye Care

Megan Northway; CASA

Judith Nowlin; Babyscripts

Lyndsey Oates; University of Northern Colorado

Amanda O’Hayre; Wells Fargo

Kim O’Neil; Encompass Technologies

Tracy Oldemeyer; United Way of Larimer County

Kelly Osthoff; Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado

Jen Parker; KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins

Jackie Peila-Schuster; Colorado State University

Kathryn Perkins; Banner Health

Dr. Natalie Phillips; Connect4Excellence

Lisa Poppaw; Crossroads Safehouse, Inc.

Michelle Provaznik; The Gardens on Spring Creek

Dr. Sarita Reddy; Greeley Center for Independence

Kelley Reiersgord; Arete Surgical Center

Julie Rich; The Good Samaritan Society Fort Collins Village

Adna Romero; ANB Bank – Loveland

Miki Roth; The Group Real Estate

Joyce Saffel; Columbine Health Systems

Jana Sanchez; LaunchNo.CO

Christina Schneider; Senior Helpers

Jenny Schultz; Great Western Bank

Sarah Scobey; Poudre River Public Library District

Heather Sheridan; Evergreen Industrial

Krista D. Shuman; Hall and Hall Auctions

Katie Shilts; UCHealth Medical Group

Erica Siemers; UCHealth Foundation of Northern Colorado

Sara Sisenwein; BillGO

Stephanie Slayton; Aspire 3D

Katie Slota; Native Hill Farms

Patti Smith; Living Her Legacy

Wendy Sparks; Banner Health

Jennifer Spencer; Small Business Development Center

Nicole Staudinger; FirstBank

Kristie Steinbock; Red Dragon Acupuncture

Susan Steward; Fort Collins Rescue Mission

Sabrina Stoker; CASA of Larimer County

Victoria Strong; Front Range Center for Assualt Prevention

Martha Sullins; Colorado State University

Marla Sutherland; Homeward Alliance

Kim Swaney; Happiness Through Horses

Amy Tallent; Tallent Company

Grace Taylor; UCHealth

Pam Taylor Jackson; Colorado State University

Tina Todd; SimplyHR

Anna Twinney; Reach out to horses

Morgan Vanek; United Way of Larimer County

Melissa Venable; The American Red Cross of Northern Colorado

Sue Wagner; Bank of Colorado

Mimi Wahlfeldt; The Good Samaritan Society Fort Collins Village

Susan Walker; City of Greeley/Walker Education Consulting

Barbara Wasung; Weld Food Bank

Nicole Watkins; Aliquam Financial Services, Inc.

Shirley Watson; C-3 Real Estate

Paula Watson-Lakamp; Poudre River Public Library District

Sue Welsh; Rubadue Wire

Cobey Wess; SVN/ Denver Commercial

Nancy Whiteman; Wana Brands & Wana Wellness

Tiffany Whitsitt; Fort Collins Junior League

Lin Wilder; Health District of Northern Larimer County

Katie Wilkinson; CollegeAmerica

Isabel Yang; Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

Maggie York; Linden Marketing