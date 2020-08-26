Noosa Yoghurt parent firm Sovos acquires Denver’s Birch Benders

BERKELEY, Calif. — Sovos Brands, which bought Bellvue-based Noosa Yoghurt LLC in 2018, announced Wednesday the acquisition of Denver waffle mix maker Birch Benders LLC.
The deal is expected to be finalized by October. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Piper Sandler is serving as financial advisor and Haynes and Boone LLP is serving as legal advisor to Birch Benders on the transaction. Weil, Gotshal & Manges is serving as legal advisor to Sovos Brands.
“With its absolutely delicious products that deliver against healthy consumer lifestyles such as paleo and keto diets, Birch Benders is the perfect next addition to our growing portfolio of one-of-a-kind brands,” Sovos CEO Todd Lachman said in a company news release. “With our proven ability to transform brands by unleashing growth and deepening consumer affinity, we are thrilled to take Birch Benders to a new chapter of growth while diversifying Sovos Brands into new categories.”
With the addition of Birch Benders, Sovos now controls four food brands: Noosa, Birch Bends, Roa’s line of pasta sauce and Michael Angelo’s frozen entrées.
“With its absolutely delicious products that deliver against healthy consumer lifestyles such as paleo and keto diets, Birch Benders is the perfect next addition to our growing portfolio of one-of-a-kind brands,” Sovos CEO Todd Lachman said in a company news release. “With our proven ability to transform brands by unleashing growth and deepening consumer affinity, we are thrilled to take Birch Benders to a new chapter of growth while diversifying Sovos Brands into new categories.”
With the addition of Birch Benders, Sovos now controls four food brands: Noosa, Birch Bends, Roa’s line of pasta sauce and Michael Angelo’s frozen entrées.
