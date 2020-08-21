Developer plans new Broomfield apartments, first in region

BROOMFIELD — Pivot Development Co., an Indiana-based multi-family residential developer, is planning a large new apartment community near the intersection of Flatiron Boulevard and Interlocken Loop.
The complex, known as The Lock at Flatiron, will include between 250 and 265 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units in a single structure.
Apartments will range from roughly 675 square feet to 1,425 square feet. Prices will be from about $1,400 to $3,500 per month.
Amenities will include a fitness center, pool, and rooftop lounge with mountain views.
The Lock is Pivot’s first community in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado regions.
“Colorado is a market that we really like,” Pivot president Matt Hare said. “Even with COVID, there are a lot of good economic drivers. With this location, you have Interlocken [business park], a lot of technology companies, and a number of employers nearby in Boulder.”
Pivot has had concept review meetings with Broomfield city planners and expects to have permits in hand by the end of 2020.
“We would hope we can start construction on this project in Q1 of 2021,” Hare said. The build-out time frame is roughly 24 months.
