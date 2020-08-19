Pandemic continues to plague hotels, but occupancy moves up

COVID-19 continues to place a damper on hotel occupancy throughout the state, although July numbers as reported by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association show that a rebound is underway, with a long way to go to match 2019 numbers.

Estes Park was the outlier in Northern Colorado with an occupancy rate of 71.1% for the month, which exceeded the 2019 year-to-date occupancy of 51.1%. On a year-to-date basis for 2020, Estes Park’s 33.9% remains below the year prior due to March through June totals. The average daily rate in Estes Park was highest in the region at $236.54.

The CHLA notes that in making occupancy calculations, it removes from inventory any rooms or hotels that are permanently or temporarily closed for the month.

For other communities in the region:

Longmont

Occupancy 43.6%.

2020 year to date 31.7%.

2019 year to date 60.3%.

Average daily rate $83.34.

Fort Collins

Occupancy 50.1%.

2020 year to date 40.5%.

2019 year to date 68.4%.

Average daily rate $99.80.

Loveland

Occupancy 54.4%.

2020 year to date 42.8%.

2019 year to date 73.4%.

Average daily rate $100.01.

Greeley

Occupancy 51.7%.

2020 year to date 49.6%.

2019 year to date 78.0%.

Average daily rate $89.51.

Boulder

Occupancy 51.7%.

2020 year to date 41.4%.

2019 year to date 71.4%

Average daily rate $127.63.

U.S. Highway 36 Corridor

Occupancy 44.6%.

2020 year to date 43.7%.

2019 year to date 70.7%.

Average daily rate $103.75.

On a statewide basis, occupancy was 48.9% in July. Year-to-date occupancy was 43.7%, which compares with 70.7% for the same period of 2019.

