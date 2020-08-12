Left Hand Brewing won’t take over Liberati space in Denver

DENVER — Longmont’s Left Hand Brewing Co. has decided not to move forward with plans to open a Denver taphouse in the former Liberati Restaurant & Brewery space, according to a BusinessDen report.

The report said Liberati founder and building co-owner Alex Liberati claims Left Hand backed out of its lease because it couldn’t obtain certain permits. Meanwhile, Left Hand blamed the change of plans on an unspecified “lease dispute.”

Liberati, an eatery and brewery at 2403 Champa St., closed in March.

The Left Hand taproom there would have the brewery’s first outside of Boulder County.

“We’ve been looking at a lot of different options over the past several years, and Denver has been a place we’ve really wanted to expand down to,” Kristina Schostak, Left Hand’s communications manager, told BizWest in March.