2020 Bravo! Entrepreneurs

Sponsored Content
A Multi-Dimensional Approach to Sustained Economic Recovery
If asked to identify any emerging theme resulting from the events of 2020, I’d have to say that we are challenging historical norms at a record-setting pace. There is a large degree of discord in our political system regarding the state of our economy and the suggestions on how to fix it are endless.
Larry Kendall, Founding partner of the Group Inc. Author of Ninja Selling
__________________________________
__________________________________