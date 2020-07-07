Boulder Medical Center contracts with LabCorp. for lab services

BOULDER — Boulder Community Health has closed its laboratory facilities at Boulder Medical Center effective at the end of June, and Boulder Medical Center has contracted with a different agency to run those labs.
The change includes lab sites owned by BMC at Boulder Medical Center at Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville and at Boulder Medical Center in Boulder, 2750 Broadway. BMC has contracted with Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH), a Burlington, North Carolina, company that does $11 billion worth of business across the U.S.
BMC also contracts with other entities to use the labs for diagnostic services, according to Julia Stephens, marketing coordinator for BMC.
Patients who have used those facilities can continue to receive diagnostic services through BMC and LabCorp., or can be served through Boulder Community Health facilities, according to information from BMC and BCH.
