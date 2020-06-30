Front Range rail organizations seek potential user information on Fort Collins-Pueblo line

Organizations seeking to plot a 173-mile course for passenger rail along the Front Range from Fort Collins to Pueblo are seeking information from potential users of the proposed service and have instituted an online information and survey format to gather that information.
The Colorado Department of Transportation and the Southwest Chief and Front Range Passenger Rail Commission are gathering the information at frontrangepassengerrailmeeting.com and have opened the survey through the end of July.
Sponsored Content
PCs for People Help Coloradans Get Online
Source. Refurbish. Distribute. Support. That’s the four-step approach undertaken by PCs for People, a nonprofit established in 1998 committed to leveling up digital equity and digital inclusion for kids, families, individuals and organizations in Colorado and across the nation.
The organizations have already identified potential corridors for passenger rail along the Front Range and are now gathering information from potential users. Federal environmental reviews, identification of funding sources and engineering will follow.
Five alternative routes include:
- Interstate 25/E-470 corridor
- Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway corridor
- BNSF/Regional Transportation District light rail corridor
- Great Western Railroad/Union Pacific Railroad corridor
- Interstate 25 corridor
The goal of the project, according to its website, is to create a backbone of passenger rail service that would serve the region’s 2045 population and its employment centers.
By 2050, an additional 3 million people will be living and commuting along the Front Range, according to demographers. About four-fifths of Colorado’s population already lives along the Front Range corridor.
Organizations seeking to plot a 173-mile course for passenger rail along the Front Range from Fort Collins to Pueblo are seeking information from potential users of the proposed service and have instituted an online information and survey format to gather that information.
The Colorado Department of Transportation and the Southwest Chief and Front Range Passenger Rail Commission are gathering the information at frontrangepassengerrailmeeting.com and have opened the survey through the end of July.
Sponsored Content
How successful professionals cultivate an efficient, productive writing process
How often have you started to write a memo on policy updates, an annual report or even an email only to find yourself staring at a blank screen? Many professionals struggle to get started writing — even though they have a general idea of what they should say, they don’t know what to say first.
The organizations have already identified potential corridors for passenger rail along the Front Range and are now gathering information from potential users. Federal environmental reviews, identification of funding sources and engineering will follow.
Five alternative routes include:
- Interstate 25/E-470 corridor
- Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway corridor
- BNSF/Regional Transportation District light rail corridor
- Great Western Railroad/Union Pacific Railroad corridor
- Interstate 25 corridor
The goal of the project, according to its website, is to create a backbone of passenger rail service that would serve the region’s 2045 population and its employment centers.
By 2050, an additional 3 million people will be living and commuting along the Front Range, according to demographers. About four-fifths of Colorado’s population already lives along the Front Range corridor.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!