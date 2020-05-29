BBQ grill startup raises $3.5M

BOULDER — Spark Grills Inc., a Boulder-based developer of instant-light charcoal grills, announced this week that it has raised $3.5 million, bringing the startup’s fundraising total to more than $12 million.
The funding round was led by Lerer Hippeau with participation from previous investors including Global Founders Capital, Bullish, and Precursor Ventures, according to a Spark Grills news release.
The money will be used “to advance innovation and commercialization,” the release said.
“Spark has executed well on developing an innovative hardware product that satisfies the needs of the most sophisticated grill master and the novice chef,” Andrea Hippeau, investor at Lerer Hippeau, said in a prepared statement. “We’re excited to see the brand and Spark experience resonate with consumers.”
The company’s products are currently available for pre-order.
