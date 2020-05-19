20+ local breweries participating in Colorado Strong Pale Ale initiative 

Breweries from across the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado are joining more a 100 fellow Colorado beer makers to brew Colorado Strong Pale Ale, to “raising funds for healthcare, hospitality, service industry and gig economy workers impacted by COVID-19,” according to a news release from the initiative’s organizers, the Colorado Brewers Guild and the Left Hand Brewing Foundation.
Left Hand “will provide all ingredients to participating breweries free of charge and pay each of the suppliers for their products,” the release said. Colorado Strong Pale Ale is made entirely of ingredients sourced in Colorado.
Participating breweries in the Boulder Valley include”
- Left Hand Brewing Co.
- Upslope Brewing Co.
- Wibby Brewing
- 300 Suns Brewing
- Grossen Bart Brewery
- Odd13 Brewing
- Ska Street Brewstillery
- Bootstrap Brewing
- Kokopelli Beer Co.
- The Post Brewing Co.
- Pumphouse Brewery
- Liquid Mechanics Brewing Co.
In Northern Colorado, participants include:
- Black Bottle Brewery
- Red Truck Beer
- Rally King Brewing
- Gilded Goat Brewing Co.
- Weldwerks Brewing Co.
- Loveland Aleworks
- Verboten Brewing and Barrel Project
- Brix Brewery & Taphouse
The full list of participating breweries and their tentative release dates, can be found at coloradostrongbeer.org.
