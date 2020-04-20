Ikon pass parent sued by California skier

DENVER — A California skier is suing Denver-based Alterra Mountain Co., seller of the popular multi-resort Ikon pass, because the firm closed its resorts early and did not offer refunds, according to a BusinessDen report.

“Defendants did not offer a refund (or even partial refund) on passes,” the suit filed by Robert Kramer said. “Defendants kept all of skiers’ money. With hundreds of thousands of pass holders, this amounts to tens of millions (or more) in unjust profits.”

Alterra closed its resorts March 14 amid the COVID-19 outbreak.