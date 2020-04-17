California investment firm buys apartments near UNC for $12.9M

GREELEY — A California investment firm has purchased the Bears Village Apartment complex near the University of Northern Colorado campus for $12.9 million.

Novato, California-based Black Point Capital LP purchased the seven-building, 98-unit complex apartments located just north of Jackson Field on the UNC campus from Windsor-based SC Rentals, according to a press release from broker Unique Properties Inc. The deal amounts to $131,632.65 per unit and $193.58 per square foot.

Weld County assessors last valued the property at $8.1 million, according to property-transfer records. UNC previously owned the apartments, but sold it to SC Rentals in 2017 for $7.1 million.