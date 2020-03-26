Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Urban-gro CTO departs

By Lucas High — 

LAFAYETTE  — Urban-gro Inc. (OTCQX: UGRO), a Lafayette-based developer of cannabis grow facilities, has parted ways with chief technology officer Larry Dodson, according to a disclosure filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. 

The disclosure indicates that Dodson will receive a severance package but does not specify a reason for the separation.

 

