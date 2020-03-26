Boulder IQ promotes new COO

BOULDER — Boulder BioMed LLC, which operates under Boulder IQ, announced today that it appointed Peggy Fasano as chief operating officer.
Boulder IQ is an industrial consultant specializing in start-to-finish medical and industrial technologies creations. The company’s Boulder Medical Device Accelerator provides equity investment in start-up companies.
“Peggy’s experience in management consulting, venture capital and the medical device industry is a unique fit for Boulder iQ, particularly as the industry moves toward the Medical Device Regulation (MDR) transition deadline,” said Jim Kasic, president and CEO, in a prepared statement.
Before accepting the position of COO, Fasano worked as product development and engineer consultant for the firm.
