Magnifi hires David Pottruck for executive role

BOULDER — Magnifi, a Boulder-based investment search platform, has hired former Charles Schwab CEO David Pottruck as the firm’s new executive co-chairman.

“For my entire career, I’ve been focused on transformational businesses that use technology to help investors achieve better outcomes,” Pottruck in a prepared statement. “Magnifi is exciting in many of the same ways that Charles Schwab was exciting when I joined in the mid-1980s.”

Pottruck’s new job will be to “identify, structure and execute on strategic partnerships as we scale,” Magnifi CEO Vinay Nair said in a statement.