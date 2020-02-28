Boulder company creates waves in desert

BOULDER — No beach? No problem. Boulder-based Meriwether Cos. LLC is joining forces with Big Sky Wave Developments Co. to make waves, literally, in the California desert.

The companies announced plans on Thursday to build Coral Mountain, a resort community, in the Coachella Valley of La Quinta, California. Among the developments in the 400-acre site will be an all-inclusive resort, dining venues, and adventure sports.

But at its center is the main attraction: a ginormous, human-made, surfable wave created by Kelly Slater Wave Co. LLC, a division of the World Surf League.

Kelly Slater Wave Co., was created by 11-time world surf champion Kelly Slater. It aims to create record-breaking, artificial waves for recreational use.

“We are excited to bring to life an unprecedented vision for an experiential resort development, curated for today’s active and engaged consumer here in Southern California and beyond,” Noah Hahn, partner of Meriwether Cos., said in a prepared statement.