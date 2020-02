JBS to acquire Empire Packing for $238M

GREELEY — JBS USA, the Greeley-based U.S. subsidiary of Brazilian food conglomerate JBS SA, has announced plans to acquire Empire Packing Co. for $238 million.

The deal, announced in a securities filing, includes Memphis, Tennessee-based Empire’s five processing facilities and retail products branded as Ledbetter. The processing facilities are located in Denver; Cincinnati and Mason, Ohio; Memphis; and Olympia, Washington.

“Today’s announcement highlights our ongoing commitment to diversifying our product offerings,” Andre Nogueira, CEO of JBS USA, said in the filing. “Empire is a longstanding respected family-owned company with strong leadership and quality assets in strategic locations across the U.S. that fit well in our business model.”

The deal is contingent on regulatory approval.