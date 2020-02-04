Terpp Extractors acquisition completed

FORT COLLINS — Brahman LLC, a Fort Collins maker of cannabis-processing equipment that does business as Terpp Extractors, has been acquired by Louisiana-based Rogue Station Cos. Inc. (OTC: RGST).

As part of the all-stock deal, Rogue Station issued 3 million shares of common stock to Terpp Extractors’ ownership.

Rogue’s stock was trading at 10 cents as of 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, up more than 92 percent on the day.

“We’re building a catalog of known brands in the cannabis space and this acquisition is a perfect fit for us. Terpp Extractors’ history and reputation will be part of the foundation we build on and the extraction equipment space is among the fastest growing sectors within the cannabis industry,” Rogue Station CEO John Conroy said in a prepared statement. “By emphasizing acquisitions in manufacturing, support, infrastructure and other ‘don’t touch the plant’ fields, we expect our business to be scalable and national, regardless of delays in cannabis legalization efforts.”

Terpp will continue to operate out of its existing Fort Collins facilities.

