Charlotte’s Web promotes co-founder to executive role

BOULDER — Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (TSX:CWEB), a Boulder-based CBD producer, has promoted co-founder and vice president of cultivation operations Jared Stanley to the role of chief cultivation officer.

“Cultivation and genetics are the foundation of Charlotte’s Web, and I am thrilled to be leading it for the organization I helped create,” Stanley said in a prepared statement. “It is an area that we have learned to excel in, and our world-class agriculture division continues to cultivate new cannabinoid rich hemp and the higher quality CBD that consumers trust.”

Charlotte’s Web chief operating officer Stephen Lermer is leaving the company effective Friday. A new operations leader has yet to be announced.