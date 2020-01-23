The Group co-founder tapped for Colorado Business HOF

DENVER — Larry Kendall, co-founder of Northern Colorado real estate brokerage The Group Inc., will be inducted tonight into the Colorado Business Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Denver.

The other 2020 Colorado Business Hall of Fame laureates are Jay Cimino, Frank Edbrooke, Gerald Gallegos, Charles “Chuck” Stevinson, Greg Stevinson, Kent Stevinson and Judith Wagner.

Kendall, co-creator of the Ninja Selling System sales method, served for 25 years on the board of directors for FirstBank Holding Co. and was named 2006 Colorado Realtor of the Year, according to a news release from The Group.

Since its founding in 1976, The Group has grown from 12 founding partners to about 300 employees. The company records more than $1.8 billion in annual sales “and has a hand in 26 percent of real estate transactions every year in Northern Colorado,” the release said.

“The most important impact he’s had on our community comes through his leadership, mentorship, and his contributions to causes near and dear to his and [wife Pat Kendall’s] heart,” Group president Brandon Wells said in a prepared statement. “They have transformed our region forever and have left a lasting legacy.”