Tanco funds FRCC welding scholarships

LOVELAND — Tanco Engineering Inc., a Loveland-headquartered storage tank construction and repair firm, will donate $20,000 to support scholarships for Front Range Community College welding students.

The Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative will match Tanco’s donation, according to an FRCC news release.

Each of the roughly 20 students who are awarded scholarships will receive $1,500 to $2,500.

“There’s a tremendous demand for the expertise of those in skilled trades,” Tanco president Craig Greenslit said in a prepared statement. “Due to a current shortage, the potential wages a welder can earn are ever increasing and very competitive with many other professions of today. I believe skilled trades are a critical component of our future economy.”

Scholarship recipients must be seeking a certificate or degree in welding and they must demonstrate financial need in their scholarship application, the release said.

“COSI aims to provide students better access to college — and to support their success once they get to campus,” COSI director Shelley Banker said in a statement. “Matching this investment from Tanco is a way to leverage our dollars — making state funding go further — to help bring education within reach for a significant number of students.”