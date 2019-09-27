Greeley chamber supports school bond issue

GREELEY — The Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors has voted to support Bond Issue 4C on the ballot in November for the Greeley-Evans School District 6. The vote was unanimous.

“With the Greeley-Evans School District 6 currently 5,000 students over capacity, capital improvements needed and deferred maintenance topping $1 billion, the [chamber] board wanted to do all it could to ensure students and staff are safe and provided an environment conducive to learning,” Jaime Henning, president and CEO of the chamber, said in a statement. “Education is the primary pillar for growth in any community, and we felt we needed to act on behalf of one of our key partners and investors.”

Repayment of the bonds, if approved at the November election, will be through an increase in residential and commercial property taxes. Property taxes are the only means by which public school districts can raise additional money for infrastructure beyond the state-set limits.

The chamber’s mission states that it will work on enhancing the economic vitality of the community and partner with community organizations on community initiatives important to job attraction and retention.