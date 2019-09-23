NoCo groups finalists for First National Bank community awards 

OMAHA — Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic, and Loveland’s Hearts & Horses joined Greeley-based Life Stories Child and Family Advocacy Center Sexual Assault Victim Advocacy Center as local finalists for First National Bank of Omaha’s 2019 Community First Awards.

The public can visit https://woobox.com/qzrng5 between today and Friday to vote for their favorite group.

The winning organization receives a $25,000 award, while the second and third-place finishers receive $10,000 and $5,000 respectively. Winners will be announced in October.

In the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado regions, First National operates branches in Fort Collins, Boulder, Greeley, Loveland, Longmont and Broomfield.

The bank has more than $21.3 billion in assets and nearly $18 billion in total deposits, according to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.