Ent Credit Union plans groundbreaking for new headquarters

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ent Credit Union, which has plans for aggressive expansion in Northern Colorado, has scheduled the groundbreaking for its new headquarters in Colorado Springs.
The Gazette reports that the financial institution will break ground Oct. 23 on its new seven-story, 300,000-square-foot headquarters near InterQuest Parkway and Interstate 25. The project is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2021.
Ent’s Northern Colorado expansion includes a branch at 243 N. College Ave. in Fort Collins.
