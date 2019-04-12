Ent Credit Union to open new Fort Collins branch

FORT COLLINS — Ent Credit Union, a Colorado Springs-based organization with branches throughout the Front Range, will open a new branch location in downtown Fort Collins at 243 N. College Ave.

The credit union recently purchased a 0.87 acre site and 10,171-square-foot office building from Willow View LLC, according to a news release from Waypoint Real Estate LLC. Waypoint represented Ent in the deal, and CBRE represented the seller.

Financial terms were not disclosed, and the sale price was not available Friday through Larimer County property records.

“Work has begun on a remodeling plan to convert some of the building into a downtown Fort Collins service center, including convenient on-site parking and drive-up interactive teller machine service,” Ent vice president of strategic initiatives Jeff Wilkins said in a prepared statement. “Remaining space will be used for back office credit union functions.”