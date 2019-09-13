Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Downtown Artery to close part of its operations

By BizWest Staff — 

FORT COLLINS — The Downtown Artery in Fort Collins will close its music venue and cafe on Nov. 1.

The Coloradoan reported that the property in which the facility is located was recently sold, and operators of the Artery decided to consolidate operations into one of the floors currently used. 

 

FORT COLLINS — The Downtown Artery in Fort Collins will close its music venue and cafe on Nov. 1.

The Coloradoan reported that the property in which the facility is located was recently sold, and operators of the Artery decided to consolidate operations into one of the floors currently used. 

 


 