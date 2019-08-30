CoBank to promote compliance officer to COO role

DENVER — CoBank ACB, a Denver-based financial institution serving agribusinesses around the country, has named a new chief operating officer to replace Ann Trakimas, who is retiring at the end of 2019.

Andrew Jacob, the bank’s chief regulatory, legislative and compliance officer, will succeed Trakimas.

“The COO function at CoBank is essential to our ability to serve customers with excellence, drive operating efficiency and fulfill our mission of service to rural America,” CoBank CEO Thomas Halverson said in a prepared statement. “I’m delighted that Andrew has accepted this appointment and that we will continue to benefit from his leadership in this new role.”