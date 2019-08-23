RE Botanicals merges with SC hemp firm

BOULDER — Boulder organic hemp and CBD product maker RE Botanicals Inc. has joined forces with South Carolina-based Palmetto Harmony Inc.

The newly merged company will continue to operate as RE Botanicals, and current CEO John Roulac will remain in that position.

Palmetto Harmony’s Janel Ralph will serve as chief operating officer and oversee production operations in South Carolina.

No jobs are expected to be shed as a result of the merger. In fact, the combined firm anticipates adding about 20 total positions in Colorado and South Carolina.

“This merger accelerates RE Botanicals’ mission to regenerate healthy soils and the Earth through organic and regenerative farming, while expanding our product offering of USDA certified-organic hemp CBD to support our consumers’ wellness,” Roulac said in a prepared statement.