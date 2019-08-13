Boulder restaurant has new owner

BOULDER — Now in its 14th year, First Bite: Boulder County Restaurant Week has a new owner, a nonprofit partnership program, two restaurant tour days featuring First Bite restaurants, and two price levels for its signature nine-day-long restaurant “week.” This year’s First Bite will take place Nov. 8-16.

During First Bite, a mix of never-before-featured and old-favorite restaurants throughout Boulder County will offer three-course prix-fixe dinner menus to guests. This year, restaurants will be offering either a $29 or a $49 per person menu, which will allow a broader variety of restaurants — everything from best-kept secrets to fine dining stars — to show off their culinary creativity within the flexible three-course format. The dual price make it easier for guests to treat themselves to multiple restaurants throughout the week.

Jessica Benjamin, a local events producer, bought the rights to First Bite in March 2019. She has spent the past two decades producing global and local events with Jax Fish House, The Kitchen, The Post Brewing Co., Corrida, Avery Brewing Co., Snooze an A.M. Eatery, and others.

“Our goal is that First Bite strengthens the community as a whole, just as much as it strengthens the Boulder County restaurant scene. It goes much deeper than just ‘dinner,’” said Benjamin in a press release. “We want to expand the restaurant repertoires of our residents in Boulder County, and we want to celebrate our diverse, world-class dining scene. Attracting visitors and encouraging residents to support our local economy has many far-reaching effects.”

“First Bite is a way for guests to ‘vote with their wallet dollars,’” said Shine Restaurant & Potion Bar Co-Owner Jill Emich. “Diners need to pay attention to who they’re supporting when they’re going out to eat, as it directly affects our local economy. We can’t encourage people enough to eat and shop local. It matters.”

First Bite is also partnering with boutique food tour operator Local Table Tours to bring people a behind-the-scenes preview of select First Bite participating restaurants. There will be two tours: one late in September in Boulder, and one in early October in Longmont. Dates, ticket sale information and participating restaurants will be announced in early September.

Benjamin is also launching Two on Tuesday, a fundraiser in which participants will donate $2 or more on Tuesday, Nov. 12, to their choice of five area nonprofits while dining at restaurants that evening. Corporate and private donors will match contributions to the nonprofits.