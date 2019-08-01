Nonprofit – Brief – Weld foundation changes, shortens name

The Community Foundation Serving Greeley and Weld County changed its name to Weld Community Foundation. “The former name was helpful when the Greeley Area Foundation and the separate Weld County Community Foundation merged in 1997. But after more than 20 years, it became clear that the long name could be, and should be, shortened,” Junior Barrios, foundation board chairman, said when explaining the change.
