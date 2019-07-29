Solari Hemp planning to retrofit farm into hemp extraction facility

WELD COUNTY — Solari LLC, the company behind the Solari Hemp line of CBD products, is looking to refit 24,300 square feet of agricultural land east of Eaton into a hemp refinery.

The Longmont-based hemp product maker plans to build the refinery at 26405 Weld County Road 74, about 7.3 miles east of Eaton, according to the application file submitted to the Weld County Planning Department. The 93-acre site currently houses a farm.

Solari intends to use the site to process hemp into oils for use in its products, which range from creams to CBD gummies. The company plans to have 15 to 20 full-time employees at the plant operating from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to the filing documents.

Attempts to reach Solari through the company’s registered agent and the construction company listed on its application were unsuccessful.