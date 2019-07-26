Betters to be recognized with sculpture

LOVELAND — The Loveland Housing Authority will place a sculpture to recognize the contributions of former executive director Sam Betters, who retired after 42 years leading the housing agency.

Sculpted by local artist Kendra Fleischman, the sculpture named “Family” represents community and home, two things Betters brought to Loveland through his dedication to improving housing affordability, the authority said in a written statement. “Family” will be placed outside of LHA’s office building and will be unveiled this October.

“The sculpture will not only reflect Sam’s dedication to Loveland, but the community’s undeniable appreciation for all Sam has done in the past four decades,” said Jeff Feneis, current executive director.

Cost of the sculpture is $30,000. The city of Loveland contributed $10,000 and LHA matched that amount. The remainder will come from community contributions.

As LHA’s longest-serving employee, Betters created a housing authority that does more than provide shelter. He created a culture at LHA that values bringing resources to residents through their various entities including Project Self-Sufficiency, Aspire 3D and The Green House Homes at Mirasol, the authority said.

Jeff Feneis, former development director, took on the role of executive director in November after Betters’ retirement.