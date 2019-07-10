Elevations starts construction on Old Town mixed-use branch

FORT COLLINS — Elevations Credit Union broke ground on its four-story, 71,302-square-foot mixed-use building in Old Town.

The building will redevelop the former MountainView Tire Center site at 221 E. Mountain Ave. to provide an Elevations branch and 12,352 square feet of retail spaces on the first floor, office space on the second floor and 24 one- and two-bedroom condominiums on the third and fourth, along with a parking garage underneath, according to city records.

Elevations first announced the project with construction partner The Neenan Co. in March 2018.

Elevations expects to complete construction in the first quarter 2021. The location will be Elevations’ Northern Colorado headquarters and the third branch for the Broomfield-based credit union in Fort Collins.