Swedish company relocates U.S. headquarters to Broomfield

BROOMFIELD — Epiroc AB, a Swedish firm that provides mining and infrastructure equipment and expertise, has begun to relocate its U.S. headquarters from Commerce City to Broomfield.

The headquarters location is at 8001 Arista Place, Suite 400, in Broomfield. Mila Armer, marketing communications manager for the company, told BizWest that the official move began July 1 and will continue in phases until July 15 when all departments are expected to be in the new location.

The move to a technology hub is a natural one for Epiroc, a company that provides drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and tools, along with service products and solutions. Epiroc focuses on delivering technology solutions for automation and interoperability.

Epiroc’s new headquarters is located near other technology, manufacturing and packaging companies.

“The new space was built to embody who Epiroc is — innovative, focused and future-forward — and to enable the company to better facilitate customer events,” the company said in its written announcement. Epiroc also expects the relocation to help with employee recruitment, provide better access to amenities, and offer transportation efficiency for more than 70 people who work at the location.

“The city of Broomfield is a perfect fit for Epiroc,” said Jon Torpy, president and general manager of Epiroc USA LLC. “While our company dedicates efforts to innovation and new developments in autonomous mining, teleremote drilling and interoperability, it is ideal for us to join a community that embodies growth and collaboration. The move will only help us become a better partner for our customers.”