Points West Community Bank plans new branches in Loveland, Fort Collins

LOVELAND/FORT COLLINS — Points West Community Bank will open its first location in Loveland later this fall.

The Windsor-based bank plans to open at 295 E. 29th St., according to a press release from the company.

Mark Brase, Colorado bank president for Points West, told BizWest the bank hopes to open its Loveland location sometime in late September to early October. He also said Points West will open its first Fort Collins branch in a former Home State Bank location sometime after Labor Day.

“We’re excited to bring some community banking to these communities,” he said. “We’re expecting good things from them.”

The bank has approximately $255,375,000 in total assets in Colorado, according to the latest data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Points West already has three branches Windsor and branches in Julesburg, Wellington, Haxtun and Greeley. The bank also operates in Nebraska and Wyoming.

The bank previously announced plans in April to occupy the former Woody’s Newsstand space at 940 Ninth Ave. in downtown Greeley.