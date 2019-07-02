Vestas orders up 40% in first half

Vestas Wind Systems, the Danish wind-power manufacturer with operations at Windsor, Brighton and Pueblo in Colorado, has orders that are up 40 percent in the first half of 2019.

Wind Power Monthly, a trade publication, reported that Vestas has sold 7.6 gigawatts of new turbine orders in the first half of the year, which is well beyond what it sold in 2018 during the same six-month period. That’s 40 percent above the same period of the year prior.

The publication said that most wind-power orders come later in the year, meaning that the company could be in for a banner year in 2019.

Vestas is benefiting from federal tax law that provides incentives to entities that are installing wind power. Those incentives will decline in the coming year.

Vestas reported three new U.S. orders this week. None of the customers were disclosed.

It has received an order for 225 megawatts of turbines for a wind project that includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a 25-year service agreement. Turbine delivery will begin in the first quarter of 2020 with commissioning scheduled for the third quarter of 2020, the company said.

Also, the company announced an order for 268 MW to another customer. Like the previous order, this one is for supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a multi-year service agreement. Deliveries and commissioning are expected in the third and fourth quarter of 2020.

Finally, Vestas received a 454 MW order from a third U.S. customer. This order will be delivered in the third quarter of 2019 with commissioning scheduled for the third quarter of 2020.